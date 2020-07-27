Five deaths reported over weekend

County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said that there were five COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend and all of the patients were around 70 years old or older.

Medical Center Hospital reported two of the COVID-19 related deaths, one on Friday and one on Sunday while Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown said that three COVID-19 patients also died over the weekend during Monday’s COVID-19 hospital briefing.

The Ector County Health Department updated the county COVID-19 data on their website around 6:20 p.m., Monday.

The ECHD website detailed that out of 3,095 total positive cases, 2,158 are confirmed positives, 937 are probable positives and 1,157 cases are listed as active.

Forty-two Ector County residents have reportedly died from COVID-19 related complications, 1,896 people have recovered from the virus, and 570 tests are reportedly pending.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said that Sunday, MCH went 24 hours without a positive COVID-19 test in the emergency room.

“We actually went a whole day without a positive test through the ED and I think that is very. interesting that that had happened,” he said.

He added that last Friday, there were around 50 in-hospital patients.

Tippin reported that out of 1,007 positive cases, 36 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, 15 are on the seventh isolation floor and 11 are on the eighth isolation floor. Ten patients are in the critical care unit and six of them are on ventilators, he said.

In-hospital patients include five from Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation, three from Andrews, four from Fort Stockton, one from Stanton, one from Alpine and one from Pecos. Tippin said that no persons under investigation are in the hospital and 138 tests are pending.

Brown reported that out of 1,670 tests at ORMC, 317 are positive, 10 are pending, 16 patients are in the hospital and six are on ventilators. Eleven patients are from home, one is from Courtyard Assisted Living, one is from Reeves County, one is from Big Bend, one from Permian Regional and one is from Scenic Mountain, she said.

“We’re definitely getting the results back quicker than we were at the first of the month,” she said. Brown said that the three ORMC patients who died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend were Odessa or Ector County residents.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan spoke about the upcoming flu season during the briefing.

“We don’t know how the other upper-respiratory illnesses are going to interact with the COVID virus…It could be synergistic, which means they work together to make things worse, or it could be antagonistic which means one takes away from the effect of the other. We don’t know. This is our first time, our first season for us to go through this. We are preparing for a potential surge,” he said.

In other COVID-19 news:

A free city COVID-19 mobile testing will take place from 9 a.m., to 11 a.m., Tuesday for Odessa and Ector County residents at Slator Park. The parking lot will reportedly open at 7 a.m.

For more information, call 432-582-7969 or visit the city mobile testing website at https://tinyurl.com/y8a8hz8r.