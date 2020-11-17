First Basin Credit Union helps raise $10,000 for High Sky Children's Ranch

Donations from the community have helped First Basin Credit Union raise $10,000 for High Sky Children’s Ranch Adopt a Star donation drive.

FBCU will be making a check presentation to High Sky Children’s Ranch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the High Sky Community of Hope Building, located at 8613 W. County Road 60 in Midland.

This was the eighth year of the drive. All money raised will allow High Sky to purchase presents for more than 300 children of all ages up to 17-years-old. Those gifts will include necessities such as blankets, winter coats, clothing and shoes to other wish list items such as dolls, puzzles, toy cars and bicycles.

The drive started on Oct. 19 and wrapped up on Nov. 13.