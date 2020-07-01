First 5 Permian Basin offering Kinder Camp online

First 5 Permian Basin will offer Kinder Camp this summer, but in virtual form due to COVID-19.

Odessa’s virtual camp will be July 13-17 and Midland’s virtual camp will be held July 27-31.

Karla Juarez, First 5 Permian Basin’s community engagement and data coordinator, said Kinder Camp is about more than just getting future students ready. It’s also about preparing parents, a news release said.

“Though camp traditionally focuses on the children’s transition, we are utilizing this virtual experience to place focus on the family engagement aspect and include skills for parents to utilize once their children enter school,” Juarez said.

The weeklong camp is free to anyone in the community and supplies will be provided for all activities. Registration is open for both the Midland and Odessa camps. First 5 will be using Google classrooms, which both ECISD and MISD use, to get parents familiar with the setting.

One-hundred (100) families from each city will be accepted to attend virtually. At the end of camp, the student will receive a graduate shirt and a backpack with school supplies.

“Engaging in camp helps expose children to a variety of kindergarten readiness skills and gives parents the opportunity to build skills using positive parenting strategies. This helps both child and parent find success in the school transition,” Juarez said in the release.

To register, click the link below for the city you live in. The link will take you to a Facebook event. Click “find ticket” and then you’ll be given access to an application that needs to be completed:

>> Odessa Kinder Camp (July 13-17).

>> Midland Kinder Camp (July 27-31).