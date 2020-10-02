  • October 2, 2020

Firehouse Subs foundation fundraiser

Posted: Friday, October 2, 2020 4:36 pm

Firehouse Subs foundation fundraiser

In honor of its 15th anniversary, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is continuing its annual First Responders Month fundraiser with the goal of raising $1 million to properly equip and protect first responders.

To support the initiative, guests are encouraged to visit any local Firehouse Subs restaurant or FirstRespondersMonth.org during October to purchase a virtual medallion in the amount of $1, $5, $15 or $30.

This year’s campaign theme, “Help the Helpers,” emphasizes that the need to help first responders has never been greater as front-line heroes are battling COVID-19 and seemingly endless natural disasters, on top of their usual call volume, a news release said. All funds raised will benefit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and help provide lifesaving equipment and training for first responders and public safety organizations.

Since inception in 2005, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $53 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Additionally, to honor the Foundation’s 15th anniversary this year, on Thursday, October 15 Firehouse Subs loyalty members will be able to earn the following bonus points when donating online via FirstRespondersMonth.org:

  • Donate $5 and receive 2,000 points.
  • Donate $10 and receive 5,000 points.
  • Donate $15 and receive 10,000 points.
  • Donate $30 or more and receive 15,000 points.

