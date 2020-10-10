The Ellen Noël Art Museum is offering the Fine Arts Connection Program online for third grade students to virtually tour exhibitions at noelartmuseum.org.
The museum has a limited amount of free art kits available at the front desk that students can take home until Nov. 8.
For more information, call Ashley Flores at 432-550-9696 ext. 214 or marketing@noelartmuseum.org.
