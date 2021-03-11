Fine arts bill causes a stir

A bill that would let students substitute a career and technical education credit for fine arts has been introduced in the Texas Legislature.

Rep. Keith Bell, R-Forney, filed House Bill 434. It was given a committee hearing March 9.

Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, said he’s not sure how much support it has.

“But my position on that issue is I think CTE is very important and I think that we do need to emphasize that more, especially for students who want to have a good career without having to go to college,” Landgraf said. “But I also know that the fine arts programs are valuable. When you have two important programs like that, I don’t think that one should be sacrificed for the other.”

A spokesman for Bell’s office said their feeling for this bill is “if we’re going to give eighth graders the responsibility to choose the track that they want to go on after eighth grade and continuing on to high school, then these students should be able to choose if they want to participate in a fine arts credit or if they’d like to participate in a CTE course.”

Students would be able to use their elective credits to continue on in fine arts and have CTE as well.

“We’re not trying to take away from the fine arts or anything like that,” the spokesman said. “We’re just giving the students a choice to whether the students who know that they’re probably going to start a career on a career and technical avenue after they graduate high school and know that they don’t want to take a fine arts class, they’re not interested in fine arts class and they’d rather take a class in welding, or what it might be, these students have the option to do that.”

Landgraf said he thinks there is room, given the number of electives that students are allowed to have in Texas, that they could take a credit in one of each.

“That would be my approach, but I guess the important thing for me is that we not sacrifice one good program for another one,” Landgraf said.

He added that the bill has gotten a lot of attention and he has heard from some of his own former teachers in Ector County ISD.

“… I’ve been happy to visit with quite a few constituents about it. … It’s always good to hear from people who had such a big impact on my life, but it’s certainly part of the equation. … I understand the value and that’s why I don’t think that we should forsake either program. If anything, we should be emphasizing both,” he said.

He noted that not every high school freshman knows what path they want to take.

“… But being able to get some experience in both may help them decide which path is best for them. That’s why I think it’s important for us to emphasize and promote both because I think that’s what’s best for students,” Landgraf said.

Director of Fine Arts Aaron Hawley said it gives fine arts an opportunity to just reemphasize the impact that fine arts has on students’ lives.

“Through this we’ll be able to demonstrate that fine arts helps develop creativity (and) builds confidence. Oftentimes it helps them work with others; sometimes diverse people. It develops critical thinking skills. When things focus on, especially legislation focuses on fine arts, it’s just an opportunity for us to just emphasize how important it is for art to be in all our lives, not just kids’ lives, but all our lives. I think you’ll see that. I think you’ll notice across the state that art is very important to the state of Texas and to our kids,” Hawley said.

In ECISD, Hawley said students can take both fine arts and career and technical education.

“All of our students currently take fine arts and then they all have the ability to take CTE. We want the kids to do the things that they want to do, but also as the director of fine arts, I believe that the arts help develop well-rounded individuals. I personally believe that all the students should have the opportunity to be in fine arts,” he said.

Hawley noted that ECISD has arts available at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

“We want our kids to have options and I think that’s going to continue. Our kids are going to be in fine arts; our kids are going to be in athletics; our kids are going to be in CTE; and that’s just to name a few of them. … Many times that’s what brings the kids to the school. That’s what keeps them engaged. Sometimes we are the motivating factor that determines whether or not they succeed,” he added.