Final first dose at Ratliff is Sunday

MCHS will offer one final mass Pfizer vaccination event 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Ratliff Stadium, MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said during a Thursday Zoom press conference with other local health officials.

Future vaccination opportunities will be offered at Urgent Care clinics in the near future, Tippin said. Those details have not yet been announced.

“This is the last week to get the vaccine at Ratliff Stadium,” MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said. “This week we’ve administered about 5,000 doses, but we expect a higher number on Sunday.”

People who received their first vaccine shot this week and, in the future, will get their second (booster) shots through Odessa Regional Medical Center, ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said.

“Just to clarify, those people who receive their shots at (Ratliff Stadium) will be scheduled to receive their appointments in 21 days, so beginning March 15,” Saravanan said.

ORMC late next week will begin sending email booster shot appointment notices to residents, Saravanan said. If people need to schedule a different date for their booster, they will be instructed to call a number listed in the email.

COVID-19 numbers remained low at area hospitals on Thursday.

MCH reported 28 COVID patients, 14 in ICU and 9 on ventilators. ORMC reported 9 COVID patients, all of which are in ICU and 2 on ventilators. Scenic Mountain Medical Center had no COVID patients on Thursday.

MCH has scheduled mass Pfizer booster vaccination events 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2-5 at Ratliff Stadium. Those booster shots will only be given to those whose scheduled shots last week were cancelled when expected vaccine shipments did not arrive due to wintry weather.

No appointment is necessary, but attendees should bring their card indicating they have already received their first shot. Those that do not have proof that they have received the initial vaccine will be turned away.