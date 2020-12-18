  • December 18, 2020

Final day for Empty Stocking - Odessa American: Local News

Final day for Empty Stocking

Empty Stocking Totals

Daniel Baumstimier …..$260

David Hoggard …..$250

Stewart McKeehan …..$200

Mr. & Mrs. Bobby Barlow …..$50

Mr. & Mrs. Bobby Barlow …..$50

Mark’s Photography …..$300

Robert & Sheri Murray …..$100

Martha Frausto …..$100

Paul & Martha Crump …..$200

James & Donna Cox …..$100

Ref Chem employees …..$121.29

Daily total: …..$1,731.29

Previous total: …..$31,291

Grand Total: …..$33,022.29

Goal: …..$100,000

It’s the final day of the 26th year of the Empty Stocking Fund our goal of $100,000 won’t be met without your help.

Funds stay in Ector County to help needy families during the annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army.

Funds go for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree.

Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund can help families get small gifts for children and a food basket. The gifts were handed out on Thursday and we are down to the wire. Donations may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738. The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $2 million.

Donate online at tinyurl.com/vh5fjdz

