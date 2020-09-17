Fiddlesticks Farms, 5610 E County Road 120, Midland, has scheduled its Fall Festival opening Sept. 26-Nov. 24.

Activities include spider web climb, tether ball, old roper, pig races, gemstone mine, learning barn, cornfield maze, jumping pillow, old-fashioned hayrides, farm animals, pumpkin patch, camping opportunities, shopping, food and more.

September and October hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

November hours are from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays.

For tickets or more information, visit fiddlesticksfarms.com.