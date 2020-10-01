Fiddlesticks Farms kicks off fall festival

Fiddlesticks Farms kicked off its fall festival and even in a year of COVID, social distancing hasn’t been an issue as owner Jessica Norton says it’s business as usual as the place celebrates its 13th year.

Many of the attractions, with the exception of one, remain open as usual including the hay ride, the corn maze and the pumpkin patch.

The only attraction that is closed this year, Norton said, is the candy blaster due to the concerns that it brings to large gatherings.

“It creates a large crowd of people whenever we fire it off and we’re encouraging social distancing,” Norton said. “It’s all outdoors. It’s a great place to hang out and for families to come to.”

Located on 5610 E. Country Road 120 in Midland, Fiddlesticks Farms’ fall festival will run through Nov. 21.

The October hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.

November hours will be Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

The place is owned and operated by the Norton family including Jessica and her husband Matt.

Visitors are welcome to explore their seven-acre cornfield maze, wander through their 10 acres of pumpkin patch, and visit friendly farm animals and other attractions at the farm.

Other things to do at the farm include the learning barn which features farm animals, cows, calves, goats, sheep and lambs.

Other activities include the spider web climb, tether ball, old roper, pig races, gemstone mine, the jumping pillow, shopping, food and more.

People can also sit around the campfire with family and friends on a crisp fall day at the farm.

“There are multiple corn mazes across the state and the country, but we’re unique as far as the venue and being opened to people of all ages because there’s something for everyone to do,” Norton said.

It’s one of those things, Norton said, that makes Fiddlesticks Farms unique.

“There’s not a lot of family attractions in West Texas. Those attractions are mainly either for kids or adults. There’s not a whole lot of attractions for families. This is for people of all ages. We like to be as educational as possible because agriculture is very large in our family. We want to encourage that and hopefully understand where the farmers and ranchers are coming from and how much of a struggle it is for the farmers and ranchers, especially in an oil field community like Midland.”

While the farm may be open to the public during the weekends in the fall, Norton says they do schedule private events during other months of the year as well.

“We have multiple events like concerts for benefits,” Norton said. “We’ve had weddings and birthday parties and etc. There’s something for everyone.”