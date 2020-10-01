  • October 1, 2020

Fiddlesticks Farms kicks off fall festival - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Fiddlesticks Farms kicks off fall festival

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Fun at Fiddlesticks Farms

    Odessa American/Mark Rogers

    Fiddlesticks Farms owner Matt Norton feeds a calf with milk in the learning barn at the Fiddlesticks Farms in Midland on Oct. 1, 2018.

View all 2 images in gallery.
More Information

Posted: Thursday, October 1, 2020 2:56 pm

Fiddlesticks Farms kicks off fall festival By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Fiddlesticks Farms kicked off its fall festival and even in a year of COVID, social distancing hasn’t been an issue as owner Jessica Norton says it’s business as usual as the place celebrates its 13th year.

Many of the attractions, with the exception of one, remain open as usual including the hay ride, the corn maze and the pumpkin patch.

The only attraction that is closed this year, Norton said, is the candy blaster due to the concerns that it brings to large gatherings.

“It creates a large crowd of people whenever we fire it off and we’re encouraging social distancing,” Norton said. “It’s all outdoors. It’s a great place to hang out and for families to come to.”

Located on 5610 E. Country Road 120 in Midland, Fiddlesticks Farms’ fall festival will run through Nov. 21.

The October hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.

November hours will be Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

The place is owned and operated by the Norton family including Jessica and her husband Matt.

Visitors are welcome to explore their seven-acre cornfield maze, wander through their 10 acres of pumpkin patch, and visit friendly farm animals and other attractions at the farm.

Other things to do at the farm include the learning barn which features farm animals, cows, calves, goats, sheep and lambs.

Other activities include the spider web climb, tether ball, old roper, pig races, gemstone mine, the jumping pillow, shopping, food and more.

People can also sit around the campfire with family and friends on a crisp fall day at the farm.

“There are multiple corn mazes across the state and the country, but we’re unique as far as the venue and being opened to people of all ages because there’s something for everyone to do,” Norton said.

It’s one of those things, Norton said, that makes Fiddlesticks Farms unique.

“There’s not a lot of family attractions in West Texas. Those attractions are mainly either for kids or adults. There’s not a whole lot of attractions for families. This is for people of all ages. We like to be as educational as possible because agriculture is very large in our family. We want to encourage that and hopefully understand where the farmers and ranchers are coming from and how much of a struggle it is for the farmers and ranchers, especially in an oil field community like Midland.”

While the farm may be open to the public during the weekends in the fall, Norton says they do schedule private events during other months of the year as well.

“We have multiple events like concerts for benefits,” Norton said. “We’ve had weddings and birthday parties and etc. There’s something for everyone.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Thursday, October 1, 2020 2:56 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
84°
Humidity: 16%
Winds: E at 12mph
Feels Like: 84°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 83°/Low 51°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

friday

weather
High 84°/Low 58°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

saturday

weather
High 90°/Low 56°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]