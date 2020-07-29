  • July 29, 2020

Federal grant will aid English learners, teachers - Odessa American: Local News

Federal grant will aid English learners, teachers

Posted: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 4:06 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

WASHINGTON The Texas Education Agency will receive a $19,978,625 federal grant to support educators and students adjusting to different teaching norms during the pandemic, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced Wednesday.

Specifically, this grant will be used to aid the more than one million English learners in Texas with increased course offerings and resources for students and their families and with enhanced professional development tools for teachers, a news release said. The funding comes through the CARES Act, which Cornyn supported this spring.

“With the beginning of the school year just weeks away, Texas children and their families face incredible uncertainty,” Cornyn said in the release. “We must do everything we can to help the next generation of Texans receive the best education possible, while maintaining safety as best we can for both students and their teachers.”

Posted in on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 4:06 pm.

