Feast of Sharing goes mobile

The West Texas Food Bank has announced a new partnership with H-E-B to distribute meals to the community as Feast of Sharing takes on a new look for 2020.

“For years, the West Texas Food Bank has partnered with H-E-B in one way or another to make Feast of Sharing event a success,” Executive Director Libby Campbell said in a news release. “As with most things 2020, Feast of Sharing takes on a new look in order to serve the most West Texans in the safest way possible.”

With all eyes on the global pandemic, the decision was made to not host a community dinner as in the past. This year, H-E-B is donating more than 18,000 Meal Simple meals to the West Texas Food Bank, which will be distributed through special holiday distributions from the West Texas Food Bank outreach team and partner agencies.

A list of partner agencies and mobile distribution locations is available on the West Texas Food Bank website: wtxfoodbank.org/how-to-get-help.

“A celebration we look forward to each and every year, the H-E-B Feast of Sharing gives us the opportunity to give back and ring in the holidays with our neighbors,” said Winell Herron, Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “Thanks to our partnerships with deeply dedicated nonprofits, we’re able to safely continue this tradition for families across Texas and Mexico.”

The first distribution of the Meal Simple meals will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mobile Distribution at the MCH Center for Primary Care - West University, 6030 W. University Blvd. in Odessa.