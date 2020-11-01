Ben Powell
Karlee Benavidez stands with her little sister, 6-year-old Juliete Benavidez who is wearing the dress designed for last year's Recycle Fashion Show. Karlee wants to be a doctor, and started making dresses because it sounded challenging and fun.
Posted: Sunday, November 1, 2020 1:45 am
Fashion show postponed
Due to rising numbers of covid-19 the sixth annual Recycle Fashion Show event is postponed until Spring 2021.
Entries are still being accepted through Feb. 15, 2021. Register at tinyurl.com/yybej2vq.
