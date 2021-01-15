Family makes baking their business

For more than 20 years, Melody’s Bakery has been open to the city of Odessa.

Located on 631 W. Clements St., the restaurant and bakery, which specializes in Mexican delicacies has shown to be a popular eatery in the area.

For owner Betty Martinez, her passion for baking is the biggest reason why she opened the restaurant.

“I love the art,” Martinez said. “I love to bake.”

Melody Martinez, who is one of Betty’s daughters and the restaurant’s namesake, says one of the things that sets them apart from other bakeries is that they make everything from scratch.

“We’re not just a bakery,” Melody said. “We’re a restaurant. A lot of people don’t know that because the place is called Melody’s Bakery. Everything we make is from scratch. Our ovens aren’t just regular ovens. We add bricks to them. It makes our white bread taste different.”

For Melody and the rest of her siblings, she’s been helping out with the bakery for almost her entire life and says that there are plenty of challenges in running a bakery.

“I’ve grown up around it,” Melody said. “It’s really hard. It’s an art. It’s not easy. People think it’s easy to bake but it’s different timing and everything.”

While Melody helps take orders and cooks, Betty and her husband Ricardo Martinez are also busy in the kitchen baking away during the day.

Melody isn’t sure how the place was named after her.

“It is interesting,” Melody said. “I really don’t understand how it came about because we have six girls and four boys in the family. We’re a big family. I’m number nine.”

The staff at Melody’s Bakery used to be nine people. However, that was before the pandemic hit.

Since COVID, the staff has been reduced to just five.

According to Melody, the winter months are usually the interesting time of the year where the restaurant is baking most of its white bread while the summer months are more geared toward their other items such as their tortas.

“Summer, we don’t make too much bread,” Melody said. “That’s where our restaurant comes in. We make more food and more profit off that.”

But this winter has been slightly different due to the pandemic.

“It hasn’t been as big as last year or the year before that because of COVID,” Melody said. “I guess not everyone wants to come out but we have been getting a bunch of special orders. We’ll bag it up for people and give it to people.”

Like every restaurant, Melody’s Bakery has had to find other ways to survive. They don’t deliver because of the small staff but still do curbside.

They’ve also had to take plenty of precautions to keep the place clean.

“Since it’s not a big staff, we do keep everything separate,” Melody said. “We’re not all squished together. We’re six feet apart. We’re not doing dining in so that helps, too.”

Along with their famous white bread, brisket has been another hot ticket item on the menu.

“The good thing about it is that it’s not very dry,” Melody said. “It’s not like any other brisket. We do add a little seasoning and little special sauce that makes it taste different. Some people don’t know this, but we add a little bit of cinnamon to our brisket and a lot of tomato sauces.”

The biggest day of the week, however is Sunday where a huge line usually wraps around the building on that day.

“People won’t leave,” Melody said. “They’ll wait. They’ll wait until the bread is ready.”

Sundays are so busy that the staff will come in to do prep work at almost as early as 4 a.m.

“Sundays are very hectic,” Melody said. “We have all of our family here. Even our nieces and children and we’re all helping one another. We’re all here. We have a big line. We’ll be here at 5 a.m. or even 4 a.m. We open at 7. We don’t stop until 3 in the afternoon.”

Betty knows that it’s a great day though.

“(Sundays) are a blessed day,” Betty said. “It’s a day where we get more profit and more people coming in.”

Around 200 customers are usually expected on Sundays, according to Melody, though that’s a rough estimate.

It’s all been a labor of love for Betty who says her family has been her biggest motivation.

“What motivates me are my kids,” Betty said. “I’m trying to build something for myself and I just enjoy baking.”