Family Health Clinic celebrates 25 years

It’s faced ups and downs over the years, but the Medical Center Hospital Family Health Clinic is still serving the community after 25 years.

David Garcia, Family Health Clinic executive director and director of governmental affairs, said he has been with the health system for about 15 years and in his current role for five. The clinic began in 1995 following a community needs survey that showed there was a need for healthcare services, particularly for uninsured and underserved residents.

“It was at that point that Medical Center Hospital began at this location providing primary care services to the residents of Ector County,” Garcia said. The clinic is located at 840 W. Clements Street.

Another location at West University Boulevard and Farm to Market Road 1936 opened in 2014, he said.

When the Clements Street location opened, Garcia said few physicians and providers would open their doors to Medicaid patients.

“… So as far as pediatrics was concerned, having the location that would serve Medicaid patients was something that was needed as well,” he added.

The clinic is funded by Medical Center Health System.

“We are participants in a state family planning grant and we also just got word that we would be participating as a contractor with the Texas State Primary Healthcare grant, so those are two additional funding sources that will be coming our way for primary care,” Garcia said.

The primary healthcare grant will provide uninsured patients with primary services with little to no co-pays.

At the Clements Street spot, there are 20 to 25 employees and the clinic offers pediatrics, family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology and an endocrinologist comes in one day a week.

“She’s here one day a week and that schedule is full,” Garcia said.

The location on University Boulevard and FM 1936 has 10 employees and offers family medicine and some OB-GYN services, as well.

Between the two facilities, there are 8,000 patients registered and they see log about 20,000 visits a year across all service lines, Garcia said.

In October 2017, Medical Center Hospital permanently shut down the dental clinic at the Family Health Clinic and discontinued an ultrasound service at both family health clinics after the Joint Commission did a survey of the entire hospital. There was a lack of documentation they have to keep for their dental instruments, which prompted the immediate closure, but it was unrelated to the standard of care, an Odessa American article stated.

Garcia said the clinic now contracts with Odessa Family Dental for dental services.

“We provide preventative dental service to our program patients. It applies to any patient of ours that’s interested in getting a dental check-up. We do provide them with that service,” Garcia said.

Pediatrics makes up the biggest portion of patients the clinics see, followed by those who are over 18 and OB-GYN is the smallest.

“You’d be surprised just how many long-term … residents in this area are still learning about what we do here, so getting the word out is I think very important (for) the public. We offer some great services here that not a lot of people really know about,” Garcia said.

In 2008, the clinic received a federally qualified health center look-alike status and Garcia said they intend to apply for the full FQHC grant status as soon as the next award window opens. The clinic also is pursuing a patient-centered medical home designation.

The federally qualified health center look-alike status enables the clinic to receive enhanced Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement, but as a full grantee it would be eligible to receive federal grant money in addition to enhanced reimbursement.

The Patient-Centered Medical Home is a gold standard for primary care.

Many people hear about the clinic by word of mouth, but also through community events that it is involved in. During those events, the clinic provides information on the services and affordable options it offers.

“Since COVID, we’ve kind of put a hold on all the community things that we’re involved with. It seems like we were constantly doing community events on weekends and that’s been kind of at a standstill since March …,” Garcia said.

Garcia said he’s glad to see the clinic has made it to 25 years.

“… The need is definitely there. I’m excited at what the next few years will bring to us …,” Garcia said.

In the future, he’s hoping the clinic will be able to expand its services to help more underserved and underinsured residents. Garcia noted that the clinic actually sees everyone, even those with commercial insurance.

“We do offer a sliding fee scale. We call it our family assistance plan. It’s based on income and so co-pays for that program start at $15 and work their way up various levels depending on what income level an applicant lands in,” Garcia said.

He added that new patients are being accepted, especially in pediatrics.

With the pandemic, the clinic has taken precautions to make sure children get in safely, are seen and immunized.

A new pediatrician, Dr. Atul Poudel will start in September. He replaces Dr. Eileen Sheridan-Shayeb.

“He’s filling some big shoes. We look forward to him starting next month,” Garcia said.

Dr. Dinesh Gowda, at the MCH ProCare Healthy Kids Clinic, 3001 JBS Parkway, will see patients once a week, along with a nurse practitioner.

“So we’ll definitely be ready to accept new patients,” Garcia said.

Mary Anderson, a radiology technician at the clinic, said she is excited and proud that the clinic is marking its 25th anniversary. She wishes there could have been a larger celebration.

“They did do something for the employees, which was nice,” Anderson said.

Anderson has been with Medical Center Health System for 28 years, 22 of those with the clinic. She has seen generations of patients grow up and bring their own children to the clinic.

“… This clinic is really a family to me, not only with the staff members that have come and gone and are still here, but with the patients. You get to know the patients — your regulars — so you just develop a rapport in and out of the clinic because you run into them all the time. It has been a very good place to work,” Anderson said.