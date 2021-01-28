Family Dollar announces grand opening

CHESAPEAKE, VA. Family Dollar, a leading small format and convenience retailer, has announced plans for a grand opening at 6715 Andrews Highway in Odessa.

In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the new store will include $1.00 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items. There will be a grand opening celebration on Feb. 6.

A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.