Downtown Odessa, Inc. has scheduled Falloween, a virtual series of Fall and Halloween the following related events.

Virtual painting class will take place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and at noon on Oct. 23. The class and is sponsored by Copper Key Realty and needed materials are all free. Materials will be available for registrants to pick up beginning the second week in October (details on when and where to pick up supplies will be emailed out to all registrants). To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/y6qc5wz5.

Falloween Scavenger Hunt: Clues will be released by 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Clue deadline is 10 a.m. Oct 30 to be eligible for prizes.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yxozjyse, email downtownevents@odessa-tx.gov, or call 432-335-4682.