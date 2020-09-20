Fall fun in the patch

Beto Mandujano says he likes to reflect on how the Mandujano Brothers Pumpkin Patch in Coyanosa has grown into a family tradition for people to come out and visit.

The area started out as something small and is now set to begin its 12th year of opening up for visitors. Mandujano realizes that this year is very different, however, given what’s gone on with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you first start something out, it just starts off as an idea and let it grow from there,” he said. “You see how big it’s gotten and it feels good that it grows a little bit every year and customers come out and bring back memories from their time here.

“It’s going to be a little bit of a challenge for us,” he said. “That said, I think we can get it done.”

The pumpkin patch is set to open Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the weekends in October and Monday through Friday by reservation only.

There’s a greater emphasis on making those reservations this year to avoid larger crowds of people showing up at any given time. That said, Mandujano says that he hopes people take advantage of the opportunity to just get outside and do something.

“I think you can have plenty of room for people to walk around and not get close to anyone else,” he said. “I think a lot of people will come out just for that reason whether it’s from Midland, Odessa, Monahans, Fort Stockton or any of the other towns in the area.”

Veronica Mandujano is Beto’s wife and also helps oversee the day to day operations at the pumpkin patches. She says that this time of year is great for them because they get to see the kids from area schools take field trips and visit.

“This year, we’re expecting it to be a lot different since there aren’t going to be those trips and that’s going to be something that we’re going to have to adjust to,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of families come visit us in the past so we’re expecting and hoping to have these families come out.”

She added that the pumpkin patch typically gets around 5,000 people to come and visit every October. The plan is to have around a maximum capacity of around 100 people to allow for adequate spacing to spread out and keep people safe.

Like her husband, she said she believes that there might be greater interest in coming to visit with other attractions being limited due to closures or limited capacity.

“I’m anticipating around the same or even more just because people are ready to do some type of outdoor activity, especially right now,” she said. “I think the pumpkin patch is a perfect activity for families right now.”

And the pumpkin patch isn’t the only thing that people can get to enjoy.

There will still be options that include hay rides and the produce market. The market sells everything from watermelon, onions, green chile peppers and cantaloupes.

Admission is $5 as usual and the pumpkins are priced by their size.

“We’re 30 to 60 miles from a lot of cities and towns around here so we’re pretty centrally located,” she said. “We’re looking forward to seeing everybody come out.

People interested in scheduling a reservation can call 432-940-9954.