ExxonMobil, National Math and Science Initiative coming to ECISD

IRVING ExxonMobil and the National Math and Science Initiative are bringing college readiness and foundational education programs to students in Permian-area schools in Ector County and Midland ISD and the Carlsbad Municipal School District in New Mexico.

Two core programs will come to the Permian region, including the College Readiness Program — a comprehensive, three-year program designed to increase student participation and performance in Advanced Placement coursework in math, science, computer science and English.

The second program, called Laying the Foundation, provides educators of third through 12th grade students with hands-on training, strategies and resources to raise academic rigor and prepare students for advanced critical and creative thinking, a news release stated.

The programs will start in this academic year and can be implemented in both classroom-based and virtual settings.

ExxonMobil helped launch NMSI in 2007 to improve math and science education across the nation.

Schools that implement NMSI programs have been shown to improve Advanced Placement exam performance up to five times greater than the national average and improve teacher capacity to advance student achievement at all levels.

Since its founding, NMSI has helped two million students and more than 65,000 teachers.