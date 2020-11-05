A Midland Market, A Joyful Season Shopping Expo, has been scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland.
There will be gifts, decor, delicious food, gourmet items, boutiques, children's items, photography, furniture, unique & handcrafted goods and more.
Admission is $7 and free for kids 12 and under.
