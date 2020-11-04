Exhibition

Te llevo en el Alma, paintings by Yosdy Valdivia will be on display through Friday at the Sul Ross State University, Francois Fine Arts Building, Alpine.

Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Valdivia will be hosting her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting, her first solo show. Te llevo en el Alma is a collection of large scale oil paintings which are a celebration of life and appreciation to her homeland, on the borderland of Mexico and Texas.

Visit sulross.edu.