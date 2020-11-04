  • November 4, 2020

Exhibition - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Exhibition

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, November 4, 2020 1:30 am

Exhibition Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Te llevo en el Alma, paintings by Yosdy Valdivia will be on display through Friday at the Sul Ross State University, Francois Fine Arts Building, Alpine.

Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Valdivia will be hosting her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting, her first solo show. Te llevo en el Alma is a collection of large scale oil paintings which are a celebration of life and appreciation to her homeland, on the borderland of Mexico and Texas.

Visit sulross.edu.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 1:30 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 52%
Winds: S at 11mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 50°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 83°/Low 46°
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 79°/Low 50°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]