Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled an outdoor exhibition, “Unflagging,” through Jan. 21, 2021.
Eight artists created a flag accompanied by a sound-based work, and each work will be on view individually for two weeks, rotating from October to January.
Artists include: Lisa Alvarado, Pia Camil, Jeffrey Gibson, Byron Kim, Kameelah Janan Rasheed, Hank Willis Thomas, Naama Tsabar, and Cecilia Vicuña.
For more information, call 432-729 3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit ballroommarfa.org.
