  • January 9, 2021

Exhibition - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Exhibition

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, January 9, 2021 1:30 am

Exhibition Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled an outdoor exhibition, “Unflagging,” through Jan. 21.

Eight artists created a flag accompanied by a sound-based work, and each work will be on view individually for two weeks, rotating from October to January.

Artists include: Lisa Alvarado, Pia Camil, Jeffrey Gibson, Byron Kim, Kameelah Janan Rasheed, Hank Willis Thomas, Naama Tsabar, and Cecilia Vicuña.

For more information, call 432-729 3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit ballroommarfa.org.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, January 9, 2021 1:30 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
25°
Humidity: 95%
Winds: NE at 5mph
Feels Like: 19°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 41°/Low 24°
Cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 43°/Low 30°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 35°/Low 23°
Periods of snow early. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s.

monday

weather
High 43°/Low 23°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]