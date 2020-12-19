  • December 19, 2020

Exhibition - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Exhibition

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, December 19, 2020 1:30 am

Exhibition Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an exhibition, Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashion from the Steven Porterfield Collection through March 7, 2021.

The event is free and open to the public.

Museum hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. First hours (noon to 1 p.m.) reserved for at-risk population.

For more information, call Ashley Flores at 550-9696 ext. 214 or marketing@noelartmuseum.org.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, December 19, 2020 1:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
44°
Humidity: 49%
Winds: N at 14mph
Feels Like: 37°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 63°/Low 34°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 34°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 62°/Low 33°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 67°/Low 34°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]