  • December 4, 2020

Exhibition, arts program - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Exhibition, arts program

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, December 4, 2020 2:38 am

Exhibition, arts program Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled the following events.

Sunday: Adventures in Art, Painting, for children ages 6-12. Fee is $20.

Dec. 12: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Empty Bowls Decorating. This is a community wide fundraiser benefiting the West Texas Food Bank. Fee is $5. All ages welcomed.

Through March 7, 2021: Exhibition, “Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashions.” Admission is free.

Art 2 Go is an online program that is for second graders. This month’s artist we are focusing on is Pablo Picasso. Watch Pablo Picasso video inspired story time, art activity, and don’t forget to pick up a free 2 Go Kit that come with oil pastels (limited supply) or crayons and paper. Pick up your Art 2 Go Kits at the museum front desk during museum hours.

To register for classes or for more information, call Annie Stanley 550-9696 ext. 213 or visit noelartmuseum.org.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, December 4, 2020 2:38 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
24°
Humidity: 74%
Winds: NW at 7mph
Feels Like: 16°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 30°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 48°/Low 32°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 62°/Low 31°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]