Exhibition, arts program

Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled the following events.

Sunday: Adventures in Art, Painting, for children ages 6-12. Fee is $20.

Dec. 12: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Empty Bowls Decorating. This is a community wide fundraiser benefiting the West Texas Food Bank. Fee is $5. All ages welcomed.

Through March 7, 2021: Exhibition, “Betrothed: 250 Years of Wedding Fashions.” Admission is free.

Art 2 Go is an online program that is for second graders. This month’s artist we are focusing on is Pablo Picasso. Watch Pablo Picasso video inspired story time, art activity, and don’t forget to pick up a free 2 Go Kit that come with oil pastels (limited supply) or crayons and paper. Pick up your Art 2 Go Kits at the museum front desk during museum hours.

To register for classes or for more information, call Annie Stanley 550-9696 ext. 213 or visit noelartmuseum.org.