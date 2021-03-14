The Midland College Art Department has scheduled the latest Studio 3600 exhibit featuring works by advanced studio arts students Jayce Barrett (printmaking and ceramics), Jane Becker (multi-media) and Pat Hunter (watercolor and ceramics).
The exhibit will be displayed through April 2 on the MC main campus in the Allison Fine Arts Building McCormick Gallery, 3600 N. Garfield St, Midland.
Gallery hours are: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.
Visit www.midland.edu.
