Curated and hosted by the Midland College Art Department, the exhibit featuring the work of Juana Estrada Hernandez will be on view from Monday through Feb. 12 in the Allison Fine Arts McCormick Gallery on the main MC campus, 3600 N. Garfield St, Midland.

Hernandez is working on her master of fine arts in printmaking at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. Her artwork is reflective of the social and political problems surrounding the DACA community. Hernandez immigrated to the United States at the age of seven with her family from Zacatecas, Mexico. Her work is inspired by her early childhood experiences growing up in the U.S. as a young undocumented immigrant.

The McCormick Gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

Due to the COVID pandemic, face masks are required inside the gallery at all times.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information contact Dagan Sherman at 685-4653 or email dsherman@midland.edu.