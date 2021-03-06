WWII Heroes featuring 31 portraits of the men and women who served in the Armed Forces during World War II through March 25 at the Museum of the Big Bend, Alpine.

Photographer Zach Coco has a great appreciation for, and a connection with, our nation’s military heroes-his grandfather, a WWII veteran.

Biographies for the portraits can be viewed on cell phones by use of a QR code on labels next to each portrait. Gallery guides will be available as well.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. The museum is location on the campus of Sul Ross State University at Entrance No. 4.

For more, visit museumofthebigbend.com or call 432-837-8143.