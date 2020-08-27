Events planned for Aug. 31 anniversary

A series of events to commemorate the first anniversary of the 2019 mass shooting will be held over the coming days throughout Odessa.

Seven people were killed and 25 were injured on Aug. 31, 2019, during a shooting spree by Seth Aaron Ator, who was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers. It was the third mass shooting in the United States in August 2019, following those in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

“There has been a lot of cooperation throughout this,” Odessa Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Renee Earls said. “We’ve had different groups that wanted to do something and wanted to make sure no one else was doing something on the same date at the same time.

“I think it’s nice because I have reached out to the 32 victims or their families and told them all that’s happening. Some of them are going to be able to attend all of them. Some of them are only going to be able to do one or two things. Some of those who are out of town won’t be able to participate in person but they might be able to virtually join one of the church things.”

The events get underway at 2 p.m. today with the Permian Strong Quilt Initiative, a project of the Midland Quilters Guild to provide quilts for the shooting victims or their families and first responders, at 4682 E. University Blvd. Suite D in Odessa. Quilts will be on display until 6 p.m. today.

At 6 p.m. Sunday, The Bridge Church at 3901 E. Yukon Road, in Odessa will hold a prayer vigil and remembrance service.

“Approaching the year anniversary of the Aug. 31st mass shooting, we have been in prayer on how we can best support our congregation at The Bridge during this painful reminder, but also support our community as a whole,” The Bridge assistant pastor Kelby Davis wrote in an email. “We want to invite all of the victims and/or their families to attend plus, we have invited several community leaders. We have strict COVID-19 preventative practices in place at The Bridge and will keep the safety of all who attend this event in mind as we do with any of our current church events. The service will also be live streamed in hope that anyone who would like to join us virtually is able to attend the service through Facebook Live (The Bridge on Facebook) or our website (www.thebridgeodessa.org).”

Davis is the mother of Anderson Davis, who was the youngest victim of the shooting at 17 months old. Anderson survived the shooting and is doing well. (Read more about the Davis family in Sunday’s OA).

“Our hope is that this time together will promote healing and community while also honoring those that lost their lives and the first responders who worked so bravely to protect our community that dreadful day,” Davis wrote. “As a part of the service, we will light candles for those who lost their lives and also honor all of the victims. We understand that not all of the families affected will choose to attend the event in person, so we have different community leaders lighting their candle in your place.”

Monday will feature events throughout the day and into the evening:

ALL DAY: 32 flags will be flown at Memorial Park near the intersection of 42nd Street and JBS Parkway across from Music City Mall.

NOON-1 P.M.: First United Methodist Church in Odessa, 415 N. Lee St., will conduct a prayer and music service.

3 P.M.: 32 seconds of silence will be observed for the victims.

7 P.M.: #OdessaStrong Memorial Design will be announced during a Basin PBS half-hour special. Randy Ham of Odessa Arts will announce the chosen design, artist and location for the memorial art piece.

8 P.M.: The Ministerial Alliance is sponsoring the Community Drive-in Remembrance Service at the west parking lot of Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane in Odessa. Attendees can enjoy the event of music, prayer and words from the safety of their car. Those who do not attend can tune into the live ceremony on the Connection Christian Church of Odessa Facebook page.

Also on Monday, the Odessa Rotary Club will provide lunch for first responders starting at 11 a.m. at Odessa Fire Rescue Central Station at 1100 W. Second St.

“We just wanted to do a little something to recognize our first responders in commemoration of one year from the day of this tragic shooting,” Rotarian Rodney Hurt said. “Just a little something special for them to recognize them and let them know how much we appreciate them and their service.”

Odessa Rotary Club members Gus Ortega and Jim Breaux will cook briskets on site for first responders.

“They sacrifice their lives every day to protect us, protect the community,” Ortega said. “Anyone that’s a first responder that’s out there protecting the community is welcome to come.

“We’ll start early early, probably about (midnight). We’re going to cook about 12 briskets and we’ll have beans and potato salad and cookies. We appreciate what they’ve done for us and what they’re doing every day.”

Hurt said the club expects to feed about 200 first responders.

“We’re just going to serve brisket sandwiches until we run out,” he said.

Earls said the variety of events has something for everyone.

“There’s a little bit of everything regarding the 32 directly impacted from this, but it’s also something the entire community can get behind,” she said. “Even the people who drive by Memorial Park on Monday and see the yellow flags and the banners and the billboards, they’ll be able to remember the people who’ve been impacted and what happened a year ago and how far we’ve come.

“While it was a horrible day that none of us will ever forget, there’s also so many good things that came out of that day.”