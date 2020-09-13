Entrepreneurship classes slated

The Well Hand of Grace and UREEKA are hosting virtual classes to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 21-Sept. 25.

Registration is at tinyurl.com/y53grkgh or bit.ly/2RHpBzr.

The Latina Entrepreneur Academy is a part of LULAC’s Women’s Empowerment (WE) Initiative designed to train, motivate, and inspire women, especially those of Hispanic descent, to build their own businesses or enhance their existing ones.

The academy will provide a series of informational sessions on various topics aimed at preparing women entering the world of entrepreneurship. Through this initiative, it’s hoped that the entrepreneurial spirit will be nurtured and support provided to driven Latinas who seek to launch and/or expand business endeavors, a news release said.