Entrepreneur of the Year Award & Business Hall of Fame luncheon

Posted: Wednesday, September 30, 2020 1:45 am

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the Entrepreneur of the Year Award & Business Hall of Fame luncheon featuring a special tribute to Congressman Mike Conaway at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

The 2020 Business Hall of Fame inductees are: Phil Fouche, Rexco; Roy Gillean, Barn Door Steakhouse & South Forty Catering Co.; Rodney Hurt, Rodney Hurt Insurance Services; and Ron Kirby, Ron Kirby, CPA.

Tables are limited. Sponsorships are available.

To register or to sponsor or for more information, call Lynn Van Amburg at 333-7862, email lynnva@odessachamber.com or visit odessachamber.com or tinyurl.com/y64y39b6.

