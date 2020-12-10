Enrollment now going on

Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling students for Odessa spring 2021 classes.
In-person classes will be offered Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. for Digital Literacy students and at 6:30 p.m. for English Language Learning students beginning Jan. 12.
English language students are also invited to join the online classes. Submit your application online at tinyurl.com/t7t4bux or call (432)682-9693 to make an appointment.
