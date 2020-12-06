Empty Stocking underway

With only 12 days to go in the 26th year of the Empty Stocking Fund our goal of $100,000 won’t be met without your help.

Funds stay in Ector County to help needy families during the annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army. Funds go for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree.

Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund can help families like that of Annie, not her real name, who is a single mom struggling with cancer.

Donations may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738. The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $2 million. Donate online at tinyurl.com/vh5fjdz

