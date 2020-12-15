  • December 15, 2020

Empty Stocking needs your help - Odessa American: Local News

Empty Stocking needs your help

Empty Stocking Totals

Carole Stoker …..$100

Thomas & Vicki Smith …..$150

Mary Fambro …..$50

In memory of Lucas Longoria …..$200

Ronnie Lewis …..$100

Alma Bird …..$200

Barbara & Tommy Henderson …..$50

Judith Hayes …..$100

Arden & Joy Brasuel …..$100

Barbara Drinkard …..$25

Anonymous …..$20

Donald & Carole Schwartz …..$50

Eve Zenor …..$85

Carole Millsap …..$100

Phil Fouche …..$1,500

Gail Dickenson …..$100

Daily total: …..$2,930

Previous total: …..$28,361

Grand Total: …..$31,291

Goal: …..$100,000

Posted: Monday, December 14, 2020 3:00 am

Empty Stocking needs your help

With only 3 days to go in the 26th year of the Empty Stocking Fund our goal of $100,000 won’t be met without your help.

Funds stay in Ector County to help needy families during the annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army. Funds go for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree.

Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund can help families like that of Lela, not her real name, who was in a car wreck and her spouse has had to take time off of work to help. They have five children and continue to struggle.

Donations may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738. The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $2 million. Donate online at tinyurl.com/vh5fjdz

