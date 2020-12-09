  • December 9, 2020

Empty Stocking needs help - Odessa American

Empty Stocking needs help

Empty Stocking Totals

Sharon & Bill Lipham…..$500

Today’s total: …..$500

Previous total: …..$17,802

Grand Total: …..$18,302

Goal: …..$100,000

Posted: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 3:00 am

Empty Stocking needs help

With only 9 days to go in the 26th year of the Empty Stocking Fund our goal of $100,000 won’t be met without your help.

Funds stay in Ector County to help needy families during the annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army. Funds go for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree.

Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund can help families like that of Cindy, not her real name, a struggling single mother of two who has had to move back in with her elderly parents to care for them as well.

Donations may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738. The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $2 million. Donate online at tinyurl.com/vh5fjdz

Posted in on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 3:00 am.

