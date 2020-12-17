Empty Stocking nears end

With only 1 day to go in the 26th year of the Empty Stocking Fund our goal of $100,000 won’t be met without your help. The fund is low this year and is used to help needy families in Ector County.

The annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army is used for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree.

The gifts will be handed out today and we are down to the wire. Donations may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738. The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $2 million.

Donate online at tinyurl.com/vh5fjdz

ON THE NET