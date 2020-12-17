  • December 17, 2020

Empty Stocking nears end - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Empty Stocking nears end

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Empty Stocking Totals

Grand Total: …..$27,447

Goal: …..$100,000

Posted: Thursday, December 17, 2020 3:00 am

Empty Stocking nears end oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

With only 1 day to go in the 26th year of the Empty Stocking Fund our goal of $100,000 won’t be met without your help. The fund is low this year and is used to help needy families in Ector County.

The annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army is used for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree.

The gifts will be handed out today and we are down to the wire. Donations may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738. The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $2 million.

Donate online at tinyurl.com/vh5fjdz

ON THE NET

Posted in on Thursday, December 17, 2020 3:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
28°
Humidity: 54%
Winds: N at 8mph
Feels Like: 20°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 59°/Low 38°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 32°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 57°/Low 34°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 59°/Low 32°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]