Empty Stocking is empty

  • December 2, 2020

Posted: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 3:00 am

With only 16 days to go in the 26th year of the Empty Stocking Fund our goal of $100,000 and it won’t be met without your help.

Funds stay in Ector County and help needy families during the annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army.

Juan, not his real name, is a single father working two jobs and needs help.

Funds go for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree. Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738. The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $2 million. Donate online at tinyurl.com/vh5fjdz

