  • November 28, 2020

Empty Stocking donors needed - Odessa American: Local News

Empty Stocking donors needed

Posted: Saturday, November 28, 2020 3:00 am

Empty Stocking donors needed oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The 26th year of the Empty Stocking Fund started this week with a goal of $100,000 and it won’t be met without your help.

Funds stay in Ector County and help needy families like that of the Smith family, not their real name.

COVID-19 has hit the family hard due to the father having his hours cut. The family has been behind on their bills since and a happy holiday is not possible without help.

This family can be helped through the Empty Stocking Fund, an annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army. Empty Stocking Funds go for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree. Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738. The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $2 million. Donate online at tinyurl.com/vh5fjdz

