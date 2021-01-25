  • January 25, 2021

Empty Bowls set Saturday

If you go

>> What: Empty Bowls.

>> When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 

>> Where: West Texas Food Bank Innovative Gardens, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland.

Posted: Monday, January 25, 2021 2:12 pm

The West Texas Food Bank is partnering once again with Odessa College, Midland College, University of Texas of the Permian Basin, the Odessa High International Baccalaureate Program, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin and Trinity School to bring you the annual Empty Bowls event. 

Although the event will look a little different this year, thanks to a generous donation from H-E-B, 100 percent of the proceeds raised will go to the West Texas Food Bank. Hand-made ceramic bowls created by students and faculty from the partner groups will be available for $15 apiece. The bowls will be displayed throughout the new Innovative Gardens, in what will be an exclusive sneak peek.

People who attend can pick out your favorite bowl and support the food bank.

In the interest in keeping the event as safe as possible, no food will be served. A news release said the food bank is grateful to Catfish & Co. in Odessa and Jason’s Deli in Midland for their years of support of this event, and they look forward to having them back next year.

Empty Table sponsorships will be available for $500, and will include six “Pick of the Kiln” bowls, which are hand-picked by the artists, and are the best of the best. Pick of the Kiln bowls will be prepackaged and ready to go for easy pick up. Sponsorships also include six West Texas Food Bank insulated cups and a gift card to The Garlic Press.

“We are so excited to bring Empty Bowls back to Midland this year, and give a sneak peek of our new Innovative Gardens,” Executive Director Libby Campbell said in the release. “This is absolutely one of my most favorite events of the year. I love seeing all the hand-crafted bowls made by the children, and look forward to seeing their unique creations. The support of the colleges and Boys and Girls Clubs is always very heartwarming, and I love seeing all the support from the community.”

Tickets and are available online through eventbrite, and more information is available on the WTFB Facebook page’s Empty Bowls Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1046773909069237. Online tickets allow entry into the event, but do not guarantee a bowl. Bowls and food will be available on a first come, first served basis. For sponsorship opportunities, please call the Food Bank.

The Empty Bowls Event will also have a silent auction starting the day of the event which will run for a week. The silent auction is virtual this year and can be viewed here: https://www.32auctions.com/EmptyBowls2021. Items will be added up to the start of the auction on Jan. 30, so keep checking back.

