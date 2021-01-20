Eli Hartman
Permian High School freshman Chanell Smith throws a bowl on a pottery wheel loaned by UTPB during the school’s Bowls of Fun event on Nov. 12. Permian High School is participating in Empty Bowls for the first time this year, where bowls made by students and staff from schools around Midland and Odessa are sold to raise money for the West Texas Food Bank.
West Texas Food Bank has scheduled 2021 Empty Bowls fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at the new Innovative Gardens, at the Midland facility, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland.
Tickets $15 per person, includes the handmade ceramic bowl.
For tickets or information, visit tinyurl.com/y3grvqsy.
