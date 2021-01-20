  • January 20, 2021

Empty Bowls fundraiser

Posted: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 1:45 am

West Texas Food Bank has scheduled 2021 Empty Bowls fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at the new Innovative Gardens, at the Midland facility, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland.

Tickets $15 per person, includes the handmade ceramic bowl.

For tickets or information, visit tinyurl.com/y3grvqsy.

