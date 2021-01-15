  • January 15, 2021

Embroidery workshop

Embroidery workshop

Posted: Friday, January 15, 2021 2:11 am

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an embroidery workshop from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

You can even bring a garment from home and learn to embellish with embroidery.

The fee is $35 for ages 14+ (fee includes the prices of the embroidery kit). To choose an embroidery kit, visit thestrandedstitch.com.

Advanced registration is required.

Register by emailing education@noelartmuseum.org or call 432-550-9696 ext. 213.

