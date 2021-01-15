The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an embroidery workshop from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
You can even bring a garment from home and learn to embellish with embroidery.
The fee is $35 for ages 14+ (fee includes the prices of the embroidery kit). To choose an embroidery kit, visit thestrandedstitch.com.
Advanced registration is required.
Register by emailing education@noelartmuseum.org or call 432-550-9696 ext. 213.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.