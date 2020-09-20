Ellen Noël thinking outside the box

Like many places worldwide, the Ellen Noël Art Museum is rethinking how to accommodate the community during the current pandemic while still allowing Odessans to experience art and other activities offered at the Museum.

This year is the 5th Annual West Texas Fest, however, it looks a little different than it has in the past.

“We, of course, ran through many different scenarios, and that’s when we came up with the West Texas Fest Party in a Box, along with other sponsor opportunities. The benefit of purchasing your box is receiving the ultimate West Texas Fest experience while supporting the Museum.” said Development and Marketing Manager Ashley Flores.

The West Texas Party in a Box is for up to 6 people for $600 and is available for pick up on Oct. 17, at the Ellen Noël Art Museum. The box has everything needed for a party - gourmet tortilla chips, salsa, pork, chicken sliders, coleslaw, spicy Texas trash, corn salad, pickles, chocolate, and pecan brittle. The drinks offered are two $25 gift cards to Pinkies, W.T.F. Ranch water recipe (includes all ingredients). Some extra fun added to the box is a deck of cards, jigger, a coaster with bottle opener, a West Texas Spotify playlist, evil cowboy hot sauce and other items. Online ticket sales end on Oct. 16 at midnight and have a $25 delivery fee.

“Our main goal with the box is was to allow our West Texas Party in a Box’ers to still experience the fest in the comfort of their home with friends/family.” Flores said.

For those searching for a bigger party experience, the Ellen Noël Museum will host a private party. The Private party sponsorships start at $5,000 and include dinner, drinks, corn hole under the lights of the sensory garden.

There are plenty of low to no-cost ways to help support the museum as well. The museum offers free programs and exhibitions, weekly story time, book discussions, poetry nights, workshops, Fine Art Connection, Art 2 Go and more.

The West Texas Fest Party in a Box fundraiser will also help the Museum continue offering art programs to the West Texas region. The Museum also accepts donations that go toward specific programs or the general fund.

For more information visit www.noelartmuseum.org or contact the Museum at 432-550-9696 or Email — info@noelartmuseum.org.