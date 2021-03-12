  • March 12, 2021

Ellen Noël marks Women’s History Month

Posted: Friday, March 12, 2021 5:11 pm

The Ellen Noël Art Museum is honoring Women's History Month by opening the exhibition, “Women Artists: Four Centuries of Creativity” from the Reading Public Museum.

This exhibition will open on March 18 through May 30 and can be viewed during museum hours Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. and noon to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Museum admission is always free.

The exhibit examines works on paper — etchings, engravings, lithographs, drawings, watercolors, woodblock prints, and photographs — by some of the most important women artists of the last four centuries with a selection of 37 examples from the Reading Public Museum’s fine permanent collection.

To highlight "Women Artists: Four Centuries of Creativity" the museum will offer programs that tie into it:

Community Art Day, April 24 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.; free; activities for all ages centered on exhibit “Women Artists: Four Centuries of Creativity.”

Art Talk, 6 p.m. April 29; free; see artwork and join a special discussion on female artists from the museum’s permanent collection.

Curator interview, 6 p.m. April 29; free; tune in for a virtual discussion on social media to learn about the exhibition, “Women Artists: Four Centuries of Creativity.” The focus will be on several key artists and their work.

Film screening, 6 p.m. May 13; free; free screening of “Finding Vivian Maier.” This critically acclaimed documentary is about a woman who secretly took over 100,000 photos and negatives. Decades later she was considered by some to be one of the 20th century’s greatest street photographers.

