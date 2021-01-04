  • January 4, 2021

Ellen Noël continues wedding show - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Ellen Noël continues wedding show

New exhibits coming as well for the local museum

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • A Look at the Big Day

    Eli Hartman

    Steven Porterfield’s collection of wedding apparel sits on display as his team completes the finishing touches for the exhibition’s opening. The exhibition spans 250 years of different styles of wedding fashion and will be on display from December 3 to March 7.

View all 8 images in gallery.
Future Exhibits
  • What: Women Artists: Four Centuries of Creativity.
  • When: March 18-May 30.
  • Where: Ellen Noël Art Museum.
  • What: Forest for the Trees.
  • When: June 2021.
  • Where: Ellen Noël Art Museum.

Posted: Monday, January 4, 2021 2:23 am

Ellen Noël continues wedding show By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

With a new year underway, the Ellen Noël Art Museum has plans for several new exhibits.

The museum is currently displaying an exhibition that has been in the works for a couple of years now from a local textile connoisseur in an exhibit titled: Betrothed: 250 years of Wedding Fashion.

The exhibit explores the compelling history of the white wedding dress and its iconic stature in western cultures.

It includes around 63 wedding dress and 15 men’s ensembles that date back as far as the 1770s to the present, displaying how many wedding traditions and fashions have changed throughout the years.

The exhibit started on Dec. 3 and will last until March 7.

“I think one of the bigger aspects of the exhibition is what you think of the white wedding dress and how it’s changed over the years,” curator Daniel Zies said. “In the early days, not everyone could wear white, that was kind of more for royals and people with lots of influence and money. It wasn’t until after Queen Victoria in the 1840s when she made it pretty popular. It became a tradition after that and people became interested in what she was doing.”

The collection comes from Steven Porterfield who lives in Midland. According to Zies, the exhibit has been about two years in the making.

“We had a couple of his exhibitions at the museum before but not this particular one,” Zies said. “We’ve talked about it forever and it’s such a great resource to have here in the Permian basin. We were able to pull from his collection.”

It’s not the first time that the museum has worked with Porterfield.

“We’ve been working with Porterfield for several years,” Zies said. “He’s mentioned that he has a big wedding dress collection. It’s been over two years of trying to get them mounted, prepared and restored for the show and that’s how it came about. There’s not a lot of people that can do 250 years of textile for a show.”

Porterfield also owns a boutique store in Midland called the Cat’s Meow.

“He’s also one of the textile appraisers from the road shows,” Zies said. “So he has this great wealth of knowledge as a textile historian.”

Being able to stay open during the pandemic has been a blessing as Zies says they’ve been able to hold their exhibition shows.

“Luckily, with our museum, we’ve been able to still be open and help people to social distance,” Zies said. “To be able to do something during a pandemic is great because it’s a good show. We’re glad to be able to still do it and have people come and see it.”

The museum has a couple of upcoming exhibitions coming up including Women Artists: Four Centuries of Creativity which examines works on paper-etchings, engravings, lithographs, drawings, watercolors, woodblock prints and photographs by some of the most important women artists of the last four centuries with a selection of 37 examples from the Reading Public Museum’s permanent collection. The exhibit will take place from March 18-May 30.

“We’re borrowing that exhibit from the Pennsylvania Museum of Art,” Zies said. “It’s such a cool way to have big name women artists to come to our institution. We also have our big region shows in May.

The Ellen Noël Art Museum is also hoping to host an exhibition by Seattle, Wash. Artist Michael Alm, titled “Forest For the Tress” which is scheduled for June, 2021.

“We were supposed to have him in this past summer but because of the pandemic, we had to push it back another summer,” Zies said. “He has cool outdoor murals so we’re going to have some of them in our gallery.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Monday, January 4, 2021 2:23 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
45°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: W at 9mph
Feels Like: 40°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 62°/Low 33°
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 63°/Low 39°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 59°/Low 30°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

thursday

weather
High 60°/Low 29°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]