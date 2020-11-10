Ellen Noël Art Museum receives national recognition

The Ellen Noël Art Museum has again achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museums.

Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, to governments, funders, outside agencies, and to the museum-going public. The Ellen Noël Art Museum achieved initial accreditation in 2005. All museums must undergo a reaccreditation review at least every 10 years to maintain accredited status, a news release said.

Alliance Accreditation brings national recognition to a museum for its commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement. This designation attests that the Ellen Noel Art Museum operates at the highest level of Museum provision in this country. Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, only 1070 have achieved accreditation. The Ellen Noël Art Museum is one of only 49 museums accredited in Texas, the release said.

“I am honored and proud that the Ellen Noel Art Museum has achieved this noteworthy recognition from AAM,” said Director Sheila Perry. “The museum’s dedication to creating high-quality, engaging exhibitions and programs that inspire our audience is made all the more successful by this reaccreditation. The hard work and dedication of the staff and board — during the reaccreditation process and beyond — regularly exemplify ENAM’s commitment to excellence and to serving the people of West Texas.”