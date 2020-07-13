  • July 13, 2020

Ellen Noël Art Museum, local organizations team up to urge people to wear masks - Odessa American: Local News

Ellen Noël Art Museum, local organizations team up to urge people to wear masks

Posted: Monday, July 13, 2020 2:31 pm

Ellen Noël Art Museum, local organizations team up to urge people to wear masks By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

The Ellen Noël Art Museum is joining forces with other local organizations to encourage Odessans to take the proper precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The #MaskUpOdessa Poster Contests is accepting entries from artists of all ages, styles and abilities to help spread the message that wearing a mask is important for not only one’s own safety, but for the health of loved ones.

“This contest was put together by the museum, Odessa Arts, Discover Odessa and the Odessa Chamber of Commerce,” said Ashley Flores, the development and marketing manager at the Ellen Noël Art Museum. “We’re just encouraging everyone to get creative with this contest and look it as a fun way to encourage our community to come together and mask up.

“We think this is a small gesture to say thank you just by wearing a mask, to say thank you to health-care workers as they help us fight COVID-19.”

The entries will be judged by the panel of Sheila Perry, executive director of the Ellen Noël Art Museum; Randy Ham, executive director of Odessa Arts, and Renee Earls, president and CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. The winning poster will be printed out and available for our local businesses to use at no cost.

First prize will be a $100 gift card to Michaels arts and crafts store, plus a $150 gift certificate for Ellen Noël Art Museum Classes. Second place will receive a $50 gift card to Michaels and a $100 gift certificate for Ellen Noël Art Museum Classes. Third place will receive a $25 gift card to Michaels and a $50 gift certificate for Ellen Noël Art Museum Classes.

In addition, every entry will receive a $25 certificate towards Ellen Noël Art Museum classes.

“That’s for adults and kids classes,” Flores said. “Right now, we’re getting into our summer kids programs and camps, and they can use that $25 card toward that.”

Flores said the scope of the contest could be expanded based on the number of entries.

“At the moment, it’s going to be (one division),” she said. “We’re going to see how many different age groups we get entering the contest. Later on, we’ll decide if we need to add different categories.

Entries must be submitted online through noelartmuseum.org/MaskUpOdessa and the form must be completed. Entry is free and entry deadline is midnight on July 31.

Winners will be announced at noon on Aug. 10.

“We’re just encouraging people to have fun with this and come together wearing their masks and trying to get their memories down,” Flores said.

The contest is in addition to the museum’s ongoing summer programs, Flores said.

“Right now, we have two exhibitions going on and we are requiring visitors to wear masks,” she said.

“The hours have changed. Right now, they’re noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The first hour, noon to 1 p.m., is reserved for seniors and at-risk visitors.”

Posted in on Monday, July 13, 2020 2:31 pm.

