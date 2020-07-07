Eleventh COVID-19 death at MCH

A 91-year-old woman died from COVID-19 complications Monday night at Medical Center Hospital.

MCH detailed in a press release that the woman, who had pre-existing conditions, was a resident at Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa and was hospitalized on July 3.

This is the 11th COVID-19 related death at MCH, the release detailed.

As of 2 p.m., Tuesday, MCH reported that 555 people have tested positive for the virus and 40 of them are in the hospital.

Seventeen patients are on seven central including two patients from Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation and one patient from Focused Care at Odessa.

Nine patients are on eight central including one patient from Focused Care at Odessa and one patient from Permian Basin Community Center Group Home.

Fourteen patients are in the critical care unit including one patient from Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation and one patient from Kermit. Eight patients in the CCU are reportedly on ventilators.

MCH reported that no persons under investigation are in the hospital and 523 tests are pending.