  • December 8, 2020

Ector County vaccines coming Dec. 21 - Odessa American: Local News

Ector County vaccines coming Dec. 21

Posted: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 5:45 pm

Ector County vaccines coming Dec. 21 By Federico Martinez fmartinez@oaoa.com Odessa American

Due to a state computer glitch Ector County will not receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations until Dec. 21 – one week later than most other Texas communities – local health officials announced on Tuesday.

Medical Center Hospital System CEO Russell Tippin said MCHS and Odessa Regional Medical Center submitted their vaccine requests several weeks ago. But the information submitted by the hospitals was not saved by state computers even though the hospitals received email confirmations.

Both hospitals received emails on Monday stating they would not receive the vaccines on Dec. 14. State health officials have acknowledged that shipments to several other Texas communities will be delayed also due the glitch, but have not yet released those details, Tippin said.

“I thought it was a typo when I first looked at the email,” Tippin said during a Tuesday news conference. “We did everything we were supposed to do. But the glitch kept us off the list for the first wave of vaccines.

After being notified of the error, state officials promised to deliver a shipment of vaccines to Ector County on Dec. 21, Tippin said. ORMC and MCHS have requested a combined total of 2,500 doses of vaccinations, but that amount isn’t guaranteed, Tippin and ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said.

“We’re approved for 2,500 doses, but that doesn’t mean we’ll receive that amount,” Tippin said. “It depends on what the state decides to give us.”

Shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines will be going out beginning Dec. 14, but communities don't yet know if they will receive one of both vaccines, Saravanan said.

Saravanan said Ector County COVID-19 rates have remained static during the past two weeks. Although rates are still high, the expected post-Thanksgiving spike has not yet occurred.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” Saravanan said. “We have not seen a very large spike since Thanksgiving. We’re keeping our fingers crossed.”

MCHS Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said her hospital has seen a “slight uptick in emergency room visits” since Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday, 91 patients were hospitalized with the coronavirus at MCHS, Tippin said. Thirty-five of those patients were in critical condition and 28 on ventilators.

Twenty-one COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at ORMC on Tuesday, hospital CEO Stacey Brown said. Fifteen patients were in intensive care and six on ventilators.

Mayor David Turner said the rate of coronavirus patients taking up bed space in Ector County remains slightly above the 15 percent threshold that state health officials deem acceptable. The rate had been at 23.95 percent for the past three weeks.

In response, Turner three weeks ago signed an ordinance limiting business occupancy to 50 percent and also required employees and customers in businesses to wear face coverings, or face up to a $250 fine for each offense. City council unanimously voted last week to extend those requirements.

Turner said since the ordinance went into effect, the city has issued “quite a few warnings,” to businesses and residents, but did not provide a specific number. No citations have been issued, he said.

“Overall, it looks like mask wearing is up,” Turner said. “I want to make it clear that we’re not interested in shutting down the city. We’re trying to bring (COVID-19) levels down.”

Posted in on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 5:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

