Ector County residents advised to boil water

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Ector County Utility District to notify all customers within an area of West Odessa to boil their water prior to consumption.

The notification was issued after a main break caused a loss of system pressure. Consumption of the water includes drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice and washing dishes.

A map of the area in West Odessa can be found at tinyurl.com/y4z7jg22.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes, a press release from ECUD detailed. Individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Public water system officials will reportedly notify customers when the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The public water system will also issue a notice to customers to rescind the boil water notice.

Anyone with questions about the boil water notice can contact ECUD at 432-381-5525.