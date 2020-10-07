  • October 7, 2020

Ector County policyholders receive $8 million in dividends from Texas Mutual

Posted: Wednesday, October 7, 2020 2:43 pm

AUSTIN Texas Mutual Insurance Company, a policyholder-owned company and a provider of workers’ compensation insurance, has distributed $330 million in dividends to 57,000 policyholders across the state.

The distribution went to 665 Ector County companies. Texas Mutual paid out these dividends two months ahead of schedule to support businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, a news release said.

As part of this year’s program, Texas Mutual awarded $8,031,595 in dividends to 665 Ector County companies, which they can use to reinvest back into their business and local communities.

The dividend program allows Texas Mutual to share its success with loyal policyholders who display a commitment to preventing workplace accidents and helping injured workers get back on the job. Dividends are based on each company’s loss ratio and history with Texas Mutual. About 80 percent of Texas Mutual’s policyholders received dividends this year. This is the 22nd year Texas Mutual has distributed policyholder dividends, bringing the total to $3.1 billion delivered back to Texas businesses, the release said.

“Ector County employers are thankful for Texas Mutual’s commitment to workplace safety and our local economy,” said Gary Felker, president of Milam Felker Insurance. “Even in the most challenging times, Texas Mutual stands with local businesses that are making a difference in their communities through workplace safety efforts and employment.”

Posted in on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 2:43 pm. | Tags: , ,

